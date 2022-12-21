911 call paints picture of heroic rescue following Pigtown explosion

BALTIMORE - Newly released 911 calls from a rowhome explosion in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood paint a firsthand perspective on neighbors jumping into action to help.

The fiery blast sent three people to the hospital last month - two residents and a good Samaritan.

In the days leading up to the explosion, BGE had private contractors fixing and upgrading a gas main.

Those 911 calls revealed an overwhelming response from neighbors who tried to do their best to help before first responders arrived.

Nearly a month later, residents are still left picking up the pieces wondering what exactly led up to the explosion.

"The whole house has blown up," a caller said.

"Oh somebody in there. Somebody inside the house. Somebody inside the home," another caller said.

In the moments after the explosion, just days before Thanksgiving, two people - a 48-year-old woman and her teenage child – were stuck needing help.

Get somebody fast," a caller said.

Onlookers were doing everything and anything before first responders got there.

"We're just trying to get them there so they need to move so they can get to her," a caller said. "Me and another guy are in the middle of the intersection moving the cars out of the way."

It was a 70-year-old military veteran Terry Bagley who risked his own life to save others.

Josie Pines, who lives directly behind the home that is no longer standing, said he saved the family's dog while others scaled the home to save those trapped on the second floor.

"I'm getting out of my lease early because I don't feel safe living here," Pines said,

While he's doing what he can to chip away at what's left, he said he feels forgotten by Baltimore City.

"I haven't heard anything from the city about the investigation, about how long it's going to take, about what might have happened," Booher said.