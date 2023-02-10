Students assaulted at Aberdeen Middle School dance

BALTIMORE — Aberdeen Middle School was placed on a modified lockdown Friday morning after students gathered in response to an incident that happened Thursday evening at a school dance.

On February 9, around 4 p.m. Aberdeen officers responded to Aberdeen Middle School after the School Resource Officer called for assistance dealing with a disorderly crowd at the dance.

Several female students reported they had been inappropriately touched by a 12-year-old male student, sparking the uproar.

The Aberdeen Police Department arrived at the scene and interviewed all victims who had come forward with assault allegations.

Due to the large crowd, the dance was ended early, and all parents and students were evacuated from the premises.

As mandated by the juvenile justice reform legislation passed in 2022, no criminal charges can be filed against suspects aged 13 or under. The Harford County Public Schools will be accountable for administering any penalties in this case.

