6 wounded in early morning Hanover shooting, Anne Arundel County police investigating

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting in Hanover that sent six people to multiple hospitals early Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to the 1300 block of Charwood Road in Hanover at 4:40 a.m after receiving notification of an unknown disturbance where a large crew was dispersing, and multiple people had possibly been shot.

When units arrived, they found one adult male who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. EMS units transported him to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Throughout the morning, police were notified by three additional hospitals of more walk-in victims who had been shot.

According to police, one woman was shot in the extremity, two juvenile males had lower extremity injuries, and an adult male and female with lower extremity injuries were admitted into area hospitals, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are working with the victims to understand what happened during the event. Police say the investigation is active and more details will be released once it is concluded.