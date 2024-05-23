Watch CBS News
Multiple treated for heat-related illness after ceremony at McDonogh School

BALTIMORE -- Multiple students received medical treatment after overheating during a Memorial Day ceremony, according to the school. 

In a social media post around 10:40 a.m., the Baltimore County Fire Department said they were treating 12 students who suffered from a heat related illness. 

The McDonogh School later released a statement saying students were safe,

"All students are safe and cared for: Earlier today, during the Memorial Day Ceremony, several students overheated.  Paramedics were contacted, as were parents of the students impacted.  All students are safe, and those who needed it have received the necessary care," the statement read.  

