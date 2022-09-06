Much of central MD under Flood Watch until Tuesday afternoon
BALTIMORE - Most counties in central Maryland are under a Flood Watch until Tuesday at 2 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued the watch, which goes into effect at 4 a.m., for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick and Prince George's counties, as well as Baltimore City.
Some areas around the city could see between 1 1/2-3 inches of rain.
As First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara reported in Monday evening's forecast, rainfall is expected to pick up starting about midnight.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.