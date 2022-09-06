Much of central MD under Flood Watch until Tuesday afternoon

BALTIMORE - Most counties in central Maryland are under a Flood Watch until Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued the watch, which goes into effect at 4 a.m., for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick and Prince George's counties, as well as Baltimore City.

Some areas around the city could see between 1 1/2-3 inches of rain.

The previous Flood Watch has been canceled. A new Flood Watch is in effect from 4 AM-2 PM Tuesday across the DC & Baltimore metros northward to the Mason-Dixon Line. 2-3" of rain are possible in this watch area, with isolated amounts up to 5". #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/OfAhKifOhU — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 6, 2022

As First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara reported in Monday evening's forecast, rainfall is expected to pick up starting about midnight.