MTA Maryland to offer free rides on Car Free Day

With gas prices at an all time high, the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) is offering some relief from the pump with their "Car Free Day" initiative.

On September 22, residents can ride public transit for free. That includes local buses, light rail, metro subways, MARC, commuter busses and the Mobility service.

The free program emphasizes the state's commitment to growing transit ridership, said a statement from the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT). This can help create cleaner communities by reducing the number of vehicles on the road, easing traffic congestion and improving air quality and lowering car emissions, it added.

"Car Free Day is an opportunity for all of us to take a moment and think about how we move through our communities," said Maryland Transit Administrator Tony Bridges. "By offering free rides for a day, we are telling the public we are proud of the service we offer and we intend to make you a regular customer of the MTA."

World Car-Free Day is an internationally recognized program that urges people to take advantage of alternative ways to get around, such as walking, riding bikes, carpooling and using public transportation. For MTA, the day of free rides is a chance to thank existing customers, and encourage new riders to explore parks, museums, shops and restaurants, officials said.

Riders can plan their trip by visiting mta.maryland.gov or use the Transit app, which is free to download.