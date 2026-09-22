MTA bus driver charged with hit-and-run involving pedestrian caught on camera in Baltimore

A bus driver for the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) has been arrested for leaving the scene of an accident in which he was caught on camera striking a pedestrian crossing the street in Baltimore, police say.

The MTA driver was identified as 63-year-old Curtis Collick, who police say struck 26-year-old Riah Luby as she was crossing the street on Sept. 3 at the intersection of North Charles and Fayette in downtown Baltimore.

Our media partner, the Baltimore Banner, shared video surveillance footage with CBS News Baltimore that it obtained of the incident. The footage appears to show a sport utility vehicle (SUV) striking Luby while she was in the crosswalk.

The video shows Luby rolling off the front of the SUV and then hitting the ground. She then stands up and walks toward the street.

The Banner reported the incident happened as Luby was walking to her job as a paralegal. The crash left her with bruises, a contusion on her leg and road rash, Luby told the Banner.

The video appears to show Collick driving a short distance, then stopping to check the SUV for signs of damage before getting inside and driving off.

Charging documents sent to CBS News Baltimore say Collick was arrested and charged with failure to immediately stop a vehicle at the scene of an accident involving bodily harm and other offenses.