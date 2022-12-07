Watch CBS News
Local News

MTA bus overturned, rolled down embankment in South Baltimore, fire union says

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Two people are being treated for injuries after an MTA bus crashed and overturned Wednesday morning in South Baltimore, according to the Baltimore firefighter's union. 

It is unclear how many people, if any, were on the bus at the time of the crash. The extent of the reported injuries was not immediately known. 

Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 tweeted at 9:15 a.m. about the crash at W. McComas Street and South Hanover Street. The union said the bus overturned, went down an embankment and landed near railroad tracks. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 9:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.