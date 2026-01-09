2 more MS-13 members indicted in connection with 4 alleged Baltimore murders

Two more alleged members of a faction of the MS-13 criminal gang in Baltimore were indicted in connection with four murders and two attempted murders, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, was formed by Salvadoran nationals who came to the U.S. to escape a civil war in their country, according to the Justice Department.

Four other members of the Centrales Locos Salvatruchas (CLS) "clique" were indicted in July 2025 in connection with three murders and one attempt, according to court officials.

The latest indictment adds a fourth murder charge and a second attempted murder charge.

Alleged gang members indicted

According to the indictment, the two defendants engaged in a racketeering conspiracy, committed multiple murders, engaged in drug distribution and extorted victims.

The indictment identifies 25-year-old Manuel Alexander Lara Morales, also known as "23" and "Snappy," of El Salvador, as the leader of the CLS clique since 2023.

According to the court document, 23-year-old Eliseo Alexander Lopez Alvarez, also known as "10," "Zorro," and "Terrible," of El Salvador, acted as second in command of CLS.

Lopez Alvarez and Lara Morales allegedly authorized the murder of another CLS member on Sept. 4, 2023, after a dispute over drug sales, court documents allege.

The indictment alleges that 21-year-old Kevin Cuestas, also known as "Mickey" and "Gemelo," of Honduras; 23-year-old Olvin Josue "Elevado" Posas Alvarenga, of Honduras; Lopez Alvarez and other CLS members brought the victim to a wooded area in Baltimore and took turns shooting him until he died.

According to court documents, the victim's body was found five days later.

Following the alleged murder, the indictment claims Lara Morales added Cuestas and Posas Alvarenga to CLS.

In October, Miguel "Canabe" Riva Salvador, 24, of El Salvador; Josue Anibal "Flaco" Guerra Ramos, 20, of Honduras; Posas Alvarenga, along with other CLS members, allegedly searched for a person who was planning to testify against Riva Salvador in a criminal case, the indictment claims.

The members allegedly found the person near a home and took turns shooting him. The victim survived the attack, according to court records.

Previous RICO charges

The initial indictment detailed three other murders allegedly carried out by the CLS clique.

In November 2023, the indictment alleges that Lopez Alvarez, Posas Alvarenga, and other CLS members murdered a person after using a fake Instagram account to lure them into the woods in Baltimore. According to the initial indictment, the members shot and killed the victim. Lara Morales allegedly authorized the killing.

In March 2024, Cuestas and Riva Salvador allegedly shot and killed a person in South Baltimore before they fled in a getaway car, the indictment claims.

In April 2024, Guerra Ramos and another member were allegedly involved in a double shooting that left one person dead and one injured in Southeast Baltimore, according to the first indictment.