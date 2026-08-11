Mrs. Maryland uses recovery journey to inspire others ahead of Mrs. America competition

Angela Salvino, a Baltimore native who holds the 2026 Mrs. Maryland title, is using her story of recovery and finding inner strength to inspire others.

Next month, the 49-year-old Salvino will travel to Las Vegas to compete for the title of Mrs. America.

Salvino told CBS News Baltimore that she never imagined herself competing in pageants. But after overcoming challenges with alcoholism and self-esteem, she became a bodybuilder — a journey that eventually opened the door to pageantry.

Now, she's using the platform to encourage others to overcome their own challenges.

Salvino also faced personal loss this year. Her mother died earlier this year on her father's birthday. Her father had also recently died.

She said she's competing for Mrs. America in part to make her parents proud and to show others that it's never too late to pursue a new chapter in life.

"As I've been growing within myself and learning to love myself more and more, I realize that there are no boundaries for me, and age is just a number," Salvino said. "So, honey, I am living my life, and I just hope that that inspires other people to do so."

Salvino also created a platform called "Mindful Evolution," which focuses on helping others pursue holistic wellness and personal growth.

Now, as she prepares to compete for the Mrs. America title, Salvino hopes her story will remind others that their past does not have to define their future.

To follow or support Salvino's journey to Mrs. America, viewers can follow her on social media.