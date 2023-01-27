Watch CBS News
Sports

Mount St. Mary's loses to Fairfield 63-60

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Allan Jeanne-Rose had 16 points and Fairfield beat Mount St. Mary's 63-60 on Thursday night.

Jeanne-Rose was 5 of 5 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Stags (10-10, 6-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). TJ Long scored 10 points, shooting 3 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Supreme Cook finished 4 of 9 from the floor to finish with nine points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Dakota Leffew led the way for the Mountaineers (7-14, 3-7) with 19 points and eight rebounds. Mount St. Mary's also got 11 points and eight assists from Jalen Benjamin. In addition, George Tinsley had 10 points and six rebounds.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

First published on January 26, 2023 / 9:57 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.