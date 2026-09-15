Maryland town approves storm alert sirens after teen drowned in flooding

The Town Council in Mount Airy, Maryland has approved a contract to install storm alert sirens to warn residents of immediate, severe weather activity.

The alert system has been considered by the community since flash flooding hit in July 2025, resulting in the death of a 13-year-old boy. Mason Kearns drowned when the flooding wedged him into a storm drain.

Ever since then, Mount Airy's Inclement Weather Task Force has been taking steps to get a siren warning system approved and implemented. The task force has worked alongside the town's engineer on securing a contract.

The sirens will be designed to only activate when there's a tornado warning, a considerable and catastrophic flash flood warning, or a destructive thunderstorm warning. They would also sound off for National Weather Service warnings.

The town council confirmed that the total amount approved for the project, which includes two sirens, is $94,836.14.

While the siren alert system received wide support among council members, some raised concerns about the cost, as well as the potential for additional costs in the future. Other council members said they felt the system would be worth every penny.

Information provided by the town council indicates fundraising efforts have currently reached just over $20,000, representing about 22% of the cost. The approved allocation from the town stands at $74,336, which makes up the remaining 78%.

The contract was awarded to American Signal Corporation for the purchase of T-130 siren devices.

Town officials said the sirens will be installed at two town-owned sites: the water tower on Century Drive and the water treatment facility on Prospect Road. They said this configuration will provide coverage for 99% of the town.

In approving the measure, the council expressed an urgency to get the system operating. The town's target to achieve full installation and system testing is December.