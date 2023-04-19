Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist shot at driver near Downtown Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man on a motorcycle opened fire at a driver Wednesday morning east of Downtown Baltimore, striking his car, police said. 

Officers responded shortly after 7 a.m. to the 300 block of North Gay Street, where the victim told them the unidentified suspect shot at him after an argument. 

The man wasn't struck or injured, but his car was damaged in the incident 

The incident is under investigation, police said. 

First published on April 19, 2023 / 9:38 AM

