Motorcyclist killed in crash on Pratt Street

Roads remain closed, crews on the scene of water main break on York Road and more top stories

A 47-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash Friday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the 500 block of East Pratt Street for reports of a motorcycle crash around 9 p.m.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found EMS personnel treating the victim for his injuries following the crash.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Accident Investigation Unit (AIU) Detectives were called to the scene to take over the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact AIU at 410-396-2606.