Motorcyclist killed in Anne Arundel County crash

Anne Arundel County police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle.

Police said a 42-year-old man from Glen Burnie, Maryland who was driving the motorcycle was killed in the September 20 crash. The driver of the vehicle struck by the motorcycle was not injured.

Officers responded to a call just before 4:30 p.m. for a crash at the intersection of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and East Maple Road in Linthicum.

An initial investigation revealed that a Yamaha motorcycle was driving southbound on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard when a Nissan attempted to make a left turn from northbound Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard.

As the Nissan was crossing the southbound lanes of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, the motorcycle struck the passenger side.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died. The driver of the Nissan was identified as a 67-year-old man from Linthicum, Maryland.

The county's Crash Reconstruction Team is handling the investigation.