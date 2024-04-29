Motorcyclist falls into Patapsco River after crash on I-395

Fourth temporary channel now closed on Patapsco, and more top stories

Fourth temporary channel now closed on Patapsco, and more top stories

Fourth temporary channel now closed on Patapsco, and more top stories

BALTIMORE -- A motorcyclist fell into the Patapsco River after a crash on I-395 southbound Monday afternoon, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Fire officials said the motorcyclist went over a jersey wall.

A dive rescue team responded and located the victims body within minutes of canvassing the river.

Crews found the victim lying in the water, unconscious and non-responsive, according to the BCFD.

After recovering the victims body, the rescue team administered life support care, and CPR.

The fire department said the victim received further treatment at the scene and was taken to a local hospital for further assessment, and evaluation of the injuries sustained during the fall.

It is not yet known what caused the crash at this time.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police are still investigating the incident.