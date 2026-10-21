Mother sues Maryland officials after daughter's death in foster care, lawyers plan to subpoena Gov. Moore

The mother of a foster child who died in state care in 2025 is suing Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and other officials, accusing them of inaction and multiple failures that contributed to her daughter's death.

Sixteen-year-old Kanaiyah Ward died in September 2025 at a Marriott Residence Inn just steps from the Johns Hopkins Hospital campus in Baltimore.

Her case prompted Maryland to end its practice of housing some foster children in hotels.

The mother of a foster child who died in the state's care in 2025 is suing the governor and other officials and accusing them of inaction and multiple failures that led to her vulnerable daughter's death. Photo by Kanaiyah Ward's family

The lawsuit

Kanaiyah Ward died alone in a room on the 11th floor of the Marriott Residence Inn off North Wolfe Street, with pink Benadryl pills scattered by her side along with a suicide note.

She was a foster child assigned to live in the hotel by the state, something her mother's legal team told WJZ Investigates was dangerous and never should have happened.

Her mother Brooke Ward's new federal lawsuit names the governor and other state leaders and contractors.

"Every institution with a hand in Kanaiyah's care knew what she needed, and every one of them failed her," the complaint said.

The lawsuit noted the teenager's mother "brings this action to hold every one of them accountable for what they did, for what they failed to do, and for the death of a child who had no one else to protect her."

Kanaiyah Ward died alone in a room on the 11th floor of the Marriott Residence Inn off North Wolfe Street, with pink Benadryl pills scattered by her side along with a suicide note. CBS News Baltimore

DeMaurice Smith is not only a lawyer representing Ward's mother but also a relative.

"I'm coming out of retirement as a former federal prosecutor to try this case, and they need to understand that we are coming to get them," Smith told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. "Someone needs to be held accountable for this. Kanaiyah died alone, but this family is in no way, shape, or form alone now."

Smith said that because of Ward's mental health challenges, her mother could no longer care for her without help from the state but never expected they would leave her daughter alone with access to medication.

"For all the families who face the horrible situation where they have to turn to the state to provide care for their loved one, no one deserves the call that Brooke Ward got," Smith said.

The lawsuit detailed how Ward's contracted caretaker was working a 53-hour shift after her co-worker called out sick.

It alleged she failed to check on the 16-year-old for more than 4 hours and left medication unsecured despite Ward's documented history as a suicide risk—and was unable to help revive her.

"The 911 call is absolutely chilling. The woman didn't know CPR. When the dispatcher was trying to walk her through it, she refused. She couldn't find a defibrillator. It's just egregious," said Thomas Doyle, who is also a member of the Ward family's legal team.

The lawsuit detailed how Ward's contracted caretaker was working a 53-hour shift after her co-worker called out sick.

State responds

While the state Department of Human Services (DHS) declined to comment on specific allegations in the lawsuit, the agency told WJZ Investigates it stopped the practice of housing children in hotels shortly after Ward's death.

DHS said it also worked to pass legislation to strengthen protections for vulnerable children.

Here is the full DHS statement from agency press secretary Lillian Price:

"We cannot comment on the specifics of this ongoing litigation due to important privacy protections. In December 2025, the Department released all records that could be legally disclosed, including a finding of child neglect for employees of a one-on-one service provider tasked with caring for Kanaiyah.

After dramatically reducing the number of children in hotels over the past three years, DHS ceased the practice entirely in November 2025. We also worked closely with the General Assembly to pass Kanaiyah's Law, which will further strengthen the state's child welfare system.

We remain committed to strengthening and reforming child welfare in Maryland and will not rest until every child in our state is safe, thriving in a permanent home, and surrounded by a loving family."

Demanding accountability

The Ward family's lawyers said the state's actions were too little too late.

"When the state assumes the solemn responsibility of placing a child in foster care, that child should be placed in a loving, safe home—not warehoused in a hotel room," said Scott Lerner with Dechert, LLC, who also represents Ward's mother. "Hotels are for guests, and they're not foster homes. They should not be treated as such."

The Ward family's lawyers said the state's actions were too little too late. CBS News Baltimore

Just days before Ward's death, state officials were updated on the number of foster children still living in hotels at a Board of Public Works meeting, but attorneys for the family allege top leaders failed to act.

"Had Governor Moore used his emergency powers that he always had on September 10th, she would be alive," said Smith.

Ward's lawyers said they can and will subpoena Governor Wes Moore to answer questions about this case under oath.

WJZ Investigates reached out to the governor's office for further comment but received no immediate response.

The lawsuit also names Marriott International, which franchises the hotel.