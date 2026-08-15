Mostly sunny and warm across Maryland to start the weekend

Our weekend begins with a pleasant start with mostly sunny skies through the day on Saturday and afternoon temperatures topping off near seasonable levels in the upper 80s. The next weather maker will move in as early as Sunday mid-morning in Western Maryland bringing some heavy rainfall and embedded thunderstorms with more storms likely later in the afternoon Sunday. Sunday is a First Alert Possible Day. Heavy rainfall with possible flooding will be primary concern with this system, along with the risk of few strong to severe thunderstorms. An isolated tornado risk will exist Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be kept down below seasonable high temperatures due to the cloud cover and steady rainfall to start the day with afternoon temperatures only reaching in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Seasonable temperatures across Maryland this week

As the work week begins, we will see a drier pattern return to our area with temperatures reaching into the upper 80s each afternoon with limited rain chances until the end of the week. Afternoon temperatures through Thursday will reach into the upper 80s - near our seasonable high for this time of the year.

Rain chances increase by Thursday afternoon with a chance of showers and storms by the afternoon. Cooler temperatures will move in by the end of the week and into the weekend with afternoon highs in the lower 80s with only isolated showers possible through next weekend.