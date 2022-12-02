Morgan State, University of Maryland School of Medicine provide centers for those with gambling addictions

BALTIMORE - Experts say millions of bets have been placed online since mobile betting was launched in Maryland last week.

The convenience and excitement of betting from the comfort of your own home could create some serious gambling addictions, according to experts.

Two Baltimore institutions are so concerned about the possible issue they are teaming up to help.

Morgan State University and the University of Maryland School of Medicine are joining forces to track the trends of gambling addiction and trying to curb the issue.

They now have centers dedicated to reaching problem gamblers in the community.

Because people are pulling out their phones and placing bets, the problem has no borders.

Since online sports betting became official in Maryland on Nov. 23, Betmaryland.com says more than 16 million wagers have been placed online.

However, with all the excitement, experts say there is a dark side.

That's because it is so much easier to place bets. It is now just the tap of a button.

At Morgan State. they are using resources within the school of social work to identify red flags in affected communities, like irritability and detachment from loved ones.

"We see that mobile phones are a platform in the hands of young people with little experience and not knowing the consequence of my gambling," said Dr. Ali Emdad, Assistant Dean of Morgan State University School of Business.