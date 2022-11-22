Seven mobile sportsbook betting apps to officially launch in Maryland at 9 a.m. Wednesday

BALTIMORE - The state of Maryland will officially launch mobile sports betting Wednesday morning, just in time of a full slate of sports events.

The mobile sports will launch for seven sportsbooks in Maryland beginning at 9 a.m.

Several of those sportsbooks -- including FanDuel, DraftKings and Barstool Sports - held a soft launch on Monday.

"This process took longer than it should have, but we are excited that this launch is in time for fans to place their bets on all the Thanksgiving Day NFL action, college football rivalry weekend, this week's slate of NBA games, the 2022 World Cup, and this Sunday's Ravens and Commanders games," Governor Larry Hogan said.

Seven mobile sportsbooks are expected to be active for the initial launch date on Wednesday:

Barstool Sportsbook (operator for PENN Maryland/Hollywood Casino)

BetMGM (operator for BetMGM Maryland Sports/MGM National Harbor)

BetRivers (operator for Arundel Amusements/Bingo World in Brooklyn Park)

Caesars Sportsbook (operator for CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity/Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore)

DraftKings (operator for Crown MD Online Gaming)

FanDuel (operator for PPE Maryland Mobile/Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover)

PointsBet (operator for Riverboat on the Potomac in Charles County)

Another three mobile sportsbooks have been awarded licenses, but they informed Maryland Lottery and Gaming that they would not be prepared to launch this week:

Betfred (operator for Long Shot's in Frederick)

BetParx (operator for Greenmount Station in Hampstead)

Fanatics (operator for Maryland Stadium Sub/Washington Commanders in Landover)

Last week, 10 mobile sports betting apps were granted licenses, with the state launching date for Wednesday, Nov. 23. All but three of those mobile sports betting apps are ready to start on the initial day permitted.

The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) received 21 applications for mobile sports wagering licenses, and Maryland Lottery and Gaming is in the process of conducting background investigations of the remaining 11 applicants.

An applicant must be found qualified via Maryland Lottery and Gaming background investigation before SWARC can award a license.

"This marks the culmination, of literally years of effort, to get online sports betting up and running in the state of Maryland," Hogan said.

Hogan said the revenue projected by online sports betting in Maryland should generate $30 million in 2023, and up to $100 million by 2026.

This developing story will updated.