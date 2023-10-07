Morgan State hosts virtual Parent Town Hall to discuss on-campus shooting, student safety

BALTIMORE -- A dark cloud looms over Morgan State University's homecoming weekend as the search continues for the suspects who shot five people on campus Tuesday night.

A $9,000 reward is being offered for information leading to their arrest.

Four of the five victims have been released from the hospital, and another victim remains in stable condition, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

In the wake of the shooting, university officials canceled or postponed the activities surrounding Homecoming 2023.

University President Dr. David Wilson sent out a letter saying safety concerns were the reason the activities were canceled.

"Please understand that the safety of our campus is of the utmost importance and our resolve in ensuring that we have a secure campus is paramount," Wilson said in the letter.

Students and alumni have mixed feelings about the event cancellations.

"We were ready to circle step and do sisterhood and fellowship and we're very disappointed because we're not able to do so," Morgan State University alum Tashawna of Delta Sigma Theta said.

Now, an important conversation about campus safety is taking place between those officials and the parents of students.

That conversation is taking place via a virtual Parent Town Hall on what should have been a weekend of celebration.

Tashawna said that although she is disappointed, she understands why Homecoming 2023 festivities were put on ice.

"They didn't catch the shooter. He is still out there, whoever it is," Tashawna said. "So, I understand why they had to do it."

Increased security has been added around campus and to residence halls, Morgan State University Police Chief Lance Hatcher. Hatcher said Friday he does not believe the shooting was related to homecoming events.