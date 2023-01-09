Morgan Properties to donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities Maryland for every Ravens' takeaway

BALTIMORE - With every Ravens' defensive takeaway, Baltimore-area Morgan Properties will donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities Maryland.

Officials with Morgan Properties and the Baltimore Ravens will hand the donation to the Ronald McDonald House Tuesday afternoon.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities creates places for seriously ill children and their families and supports programs and services for families during challenging times.

The Ravens have forced 25 turnovers this season - 11 fumble recoveries and 14 interceptions.