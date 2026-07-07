More showers Tuesday, strong storms possible Thursday across Maryland

High humidity and the chance of showers continues across Maryland Tuesday. The best chance of showers in the Baltimore metro is Tuesday morning and Tuesday evening.

Wednesday will turn out mostly dry and it's our pick of the workweek. Despite the chance of a morning shower, the afternoon looks nice with partial sunshine and highs in the lower 80s

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has tagged Thursday as a possible First Alert Weather Day for the potential of strong to severe storms. These storms may impact the Thursday evening commute, so stay tuned for further updates.

High humidity, spotty showers for the Baltimore metro Tuesday

Tuesday features plentiful humidity, but no extreme heat or severe weather. Patchy areas of fog will gradually lift through the morning. A few waves of showers are possible Tuesday morning and again Tuesday evening. A few isolated storms are also possible later today, but the best chance of those will be well south and west of the Baltimore Beltway.

Showers tonight will ease out and there will be some additional patchy areas of fog toward Wednesday morning. Wednesday may start with a morning shower, but humidity levels should lower just a notch for a somewhat more comfortable afternoon and evening. Highs Wednesday will reach the lower to middle 80s.

Strong storms, muggy weather across Maryland Thursday

Thursday has been tagged as a possible First Alert Weather Day for the potential of strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening commute. If the storms do form during this timeline, downpours and damaging winds would be the primary threats.

Tropical humidity will surge back into the area Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday will be very warm and sticky with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening. Storms will develop in western Maryland and track east during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms will form in clusters capable of producing damaging winds, downpours, and lightning. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s.

Storms into start of weekend, Sunday weather our weekend pick

Afternoon and evening storms are likely Thursday and Friday in some of our area. Storms look to develop in clusters, so not everyone will get wet. The stronger storms will be able to deliver gusty winds, downpours, and lightning.

The slow-moving front responsible for showers and storms Friday and Saturday afternoon and evening will slip a bit further south Sunday. While the front may not totally clear the area, the chance for showers and storms will be significantly less than Friday and Saturday.

Since central and eastern Maryland will be somewhat close to the stalled front to our south, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area with the highest chance of a shower or thunderstorm west and south of the Baltimore Beltway, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Most of Sunday should be a decent day to get outside and enjoy your typical summertime warmth and humidity.