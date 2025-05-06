Nice Wednesday across Maryland; more rain arrives late week

Scattered storm chances will continue through this evening, mainly across portions of central and northeast Maryland and the upper Eastern Shore. While most storms should remain below severe limits, a few could turn strong to severe, with gusty winds and hail being the primary threats. Storm activity will diminish later tonight, with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday features a pleasant mix of sunshine and clouds, with highs climbing into the upper 70s. More storm chances return Thursday afternoon and evening, with highs holding in the 70s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered showers and noticeably cooler temperatures. Afternoon highs will only reach the 60s.

Mother's Day weekend is shaping up to be fantastic. Both Saturday and Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine and comfortable highs in the mid to upper 70s—perfect for outdoor plans.

That stretch of pleasant weather continues into Monday, with sunny skies and highs nearing 80 degrees to start the new workweek.

Rain chances return by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as another storm system approaches from the south and west.

Despite the recent increase in storm activity, Baltimore remains in a notable rainfall deficit. The city is currently running nearly 4.5 inches below average for the year—a shortfall that may increase if the upcoming systems fail to produce meaningful precipitation.

Overnight lows will generally range in the 40s throughout the week, with a few spots dipping into the upper 40s Saturday morning. Milder air arrives by next Tuesday morning, when most areas will bottom out around 60 degrees.