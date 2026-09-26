More events canceled in Maryland as nor'easter brings heavy wind and rain

More events were canceled in Maryland on Saturday as heavy rain and gusty winds caused by a strong nor'easter sitting offshore swept through the eastern coast.

Organizers postponed Saturday's Old 4th Ward Unity Event in Annapolis.

Around 4:30 p.m., the Kunta Kinte Festival canceled the remainder of its events. And in Aberdeen, the Maryland Italian Festival closed early due to weather conditions.

"Just be careful out there," said Annapolis Office of Emergency Management Deputy Director David Mandell. "Be careful out on the roadways."

Concerns about flooding in Annapolis

Mandell said even though Annapolis won't get hit hard, there's still a concern for flooding.

"It's gusty winds and floodings," he said. "So, be prepared for that. There could be some isolated power outages. They are very possible if you have 30 mph gust winds."

Mandell said officials expect minor flooding, the potential for moderate flooding on Sunday.

"That could lead to some road closures along the water," Mandell said.

The Annapolis Office of Emergency Management has a coastal flood advisory in effect for Sunday between 2 a.m. and 11 a.m. There is also a coastal flood watch on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

KT Tunstall performs at local Ocean City bar

Over in Ocean City, tides, flooding and high winds forced organizers on Friday to cancel the Oceans Calling Festival for the weekend. However, that did not stop one of the festival's artists from putting on a show for fans.

"I just called a local bar called the Salty Dog and spoke to Kiely and said, 'What are the chances I can just rock out and do a gig?'" Tunstall said in a social media post.

KT Tunstall grabbed her guitar and performed inside Buxy's Salty Dog Restaurant and Bar Friday night, hoping to cheer up visitors after the festival cancellations.