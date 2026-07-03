20-year-old moped driver dies after fleeing traffic stop in Baltimore

A 20-year-old moped driver died after fleeing a traffic stop in Baltimore.

According to Baltimore Police, the incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

When officers responded to the crash, they found the 20-year-old man injured and transported him to a nearby hospital to receive treatment. He was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation was conducted, revealing that police officers initiated a traffic stop for two mopeds at the 100 block of Eutaw Street.

One of the moped drivers stopped. The other fled, later ejecting from the vehicle after crashing it into a brick wall located on the 600 block of West Franklin Street.

Crash Team investigators responded to the scene and took control of the investigation. They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2606.

Those who'd like to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.