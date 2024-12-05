Baltimore's annual Washington Monument lighting to kick off the holiday season

BALTIMORE -- The 53rd annual Washington Monument Lighting at Baltimore's Mount Vernon Place is ushering in the holiday season once again.

The event, hosted by the Mount Vernon Place Conservancy, will feature 20 local food vendors, drink concessions, music, fireworks, and more.

The 200-year-old Washington Monument in Baltimore is the first major monument of George Washington in America.

"It's the most exciting thing to see people happy and together and kind of experiencing the best of Baltimore and the spirit of the city," said Emma Loftus, the Associate Director of the Mount Vernon Place Conservancy.

Image Engineering put together the fireworks and light show over the monument with about 1,000 pieces of pyrotechnics.

"Our crew has been wiring the show for about a week now," said Tim Small, the Director of Pyrotechnics for Image Engineering. "Here today we're doing the final quality control checks, making sure everything looks beautiful, they're going to fire where they're supposed to and we've accounted for the wind so we can have the safest show that we can put forward tonight."

The Peabody Brass Ensemble and the Morgan State Choir will perform on stage.

"I love the musical performances," Loftus said "The Baltimore School for the Arts is just incredible, Morgan State Choir is absolutely spectacular. That is really cool for me to see, just the talent that this city has is wild."

The event map is available here.

Fireworks kick off at 8 p.m.

"Community, getting together with our friends and neighbors and watching some music and fireworks," said attendee Hannah Brady.

If you're planning on driving on the event, you should use the parking map - as parking in the area will be challenging.