Police searching for male suspect in mass shooting near Los Angeles that left 10 dead

A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance studio following a Lunar New Year celebration Saturday night, police said, setting off a manhunt for the suspect who fled the scene and remained at large as of Sunday morning.

Although the preliminary investigation indicated the suspect is a man of Asian descent, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a news conference that survivors gave different descriptions of the attacker during their initial interviews with authorities.

Luna said the investigation indicates that the suspect walked into a dance hall in the city of Monterey Park and began firing before being disarmed by patrons.

"He walked in there with a firearm and some individuals wrestled the firearm away from him, and that individual took off," Luna said, adding that officers are investigating a "white cargo van" that was spotted in the area and may or may not be connected.

Luna said investigators "don't believe [the weapon] was an assault rifle at this time," but cautioned that the investigation is ongoing.

Officers arrived on the scene shortly after 10 p.m. in response to a call of shots fired and found 10 people wounded outside the establishment. The 10 wounded individuals were transported to local hospitals where they are in stable to critical condition, according to Luna.

The 10 who were killed included five men and five women, and all died on the scene, Luna said.

Police officers stand outside a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, California, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Jae C. Hong / AP

Homicide investigators are working with the Monterey Park Police Department, the FBI and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, in addition to other law enforcement bureaus as they continue to search for the suspect.

"We're going to use every resource available to us because we need to get this person off the street as soon as possible," said Luna, who called the crime "one of the county's most heinous cases" and added, "There is a lot more that we don't know than what we know at this time."

Monterey Park is a city of about 60,000 people that sits at the eastern edge of Los Angeles. The majority of its residents are Asian immigrants or their descendants, most of them Chinese. The dance studio in downtown Monterey Park is just a few blocks from city hall on its main thoroughfare of Garvey Avenue, which is dotted with strip malls that are full of small businesses whose signs are in both English and Chinese. Cantonese and Mandarin are both widely spoken, Chinese holidays are celebrated, and Chinese films are screened in the city.

Federal agents from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on the scene assisting local police, and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden had been updated on the shooting.

"The President has been briefed by the Homeland Security Advisor on the mass shooting in Monterey Park," Jean-Pierre said on Twitter. "He directed her to make sure that the FBI is providing full support to local authorities, and to update him regularly today as more details are known."

Local resident Wong Wei told the Los Angeles Times his friend had been at the dance studio, and she had been in the bathroom when the shooting erupted. When she emerged from the bathroom, she saw a gunman and three bodies — two women and one person who he said was the boss of the studio.

The friend then fled to his home at around 11 p.m., Wei said, adding that his friends told him that the shooter appeared to fire indiscriminately with a long gun. "They don't know why, so they run," he told the newspaper.

Officials were also investigating a second incident that occurred shortly after the Monterey Park shooting about two miles away in the city of Alhambra to see if the two were connected.

Preliminary reports indicated that detectives were searching the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra early on Sunday morning, where an armed suspect — possibly matching the description of the Monterey Park gunman — had entered before being disarmed by patrons and fleeing. According to CBS Los Angeles, authorities were looking to determine whether the suspect left the scene of the Monterey Park shooting and went to the Alhambra dance studio. No one was hurt at the second scene, officials said.

Two law enforcement source told CBS News that investigators were conducting ballistic analysis of the weapon found at the scene in Alhambra to try to determine if the weapon is connected to the Monterey Park shooting and whether the person was the same suspect. The weapon recovered from Alhambra was not an assault weapon, police said.

One neighbor of the Monterey Park studio told CBS Los Angeles the gunshots sounded like fireworks, but due to the celebrations in the area, he did not think much of it at the time.

The festival in Monterey Park has been canceled for Sunday, officials said.

Videos posted on social media showed people being loaded onto stretchers and placed into ambulances. Other photos showed bloodied and bandaged victims being treated by Monterey Park firefighters in a parking lot.

Seung Won Choi, the owner of a nearby seafood restaurant, told the Los Angeles Times that three people rushed into his restaurant. The people, he said, said there was a gunman with a semiautomatic gun who had reloaded after opening fire.

"Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighboring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just occurred," Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia said in a tweet.

Investigators gather at a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, California, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Jae C. Hong / AP

The incident marked the fifth mass shooting in the U.S. this month and the deadliest since 21 people were killed in a school in Uvalde, Texas, according to The Associated Press/USA Today database on mass killings in the U.S. The latest violence comes two months after five people were killed at a Colorado Springs nightclub.

The United States saw 647 mass shootings last year, according to the Gun Violence Archive website, defined as an incident with four or more people shot or killed, not including the shooter.

The U.S. has more weapons than people: one in three adults owns at least one weapon and nearly one in two adults lives in a home where there is a weapon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.