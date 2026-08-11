Mobile veterinary clinic in Edgewater provides affordable care, saves lives

In a truck parked across from the Edgewater Volunteer Fire Department in Anne Arundel County, a small group of veterinary professionals is volunteering their time and saving lives.

HEART Inc. is a nonprofit providing lower-cost veterinary care to families who may otherwise have nowhere to turn.

"There were a few of us that worked together at the county shelter, and we realized that there was just such a need for affordable vet care," said Christina Lopez, a certified veterinary technician with HEART.

Lopez added, "Our mission is to reduce shelter intake and euthanasia by providing compassionate and affordable veterinary care."

How HEART's mobile unit works

HEART's mobile unit was donated, and its small team of veterinarians volunteers its time. Lopez said that, combined with the low overhead of operating out of a truck, allows the nonprofit to keep prices down and even offer payment plans.

"It's very hard when you're in an emotional situation where your animal needs emergency care, and you don't know whether you're going to be able to pay your rent or help your animal," Lopez said. "So we've tried to take away that barrier."

The mobile unit is equipped with a lab, X-ray equipment and a surgical suite.

HEART's mobile unit was donated, and its small team of veterinarians volunteers its time. Lopez said that, combined with the low overhead of operating out of a truck, allows the nonprofit to keep prices down and even offer payment plans. CBS News Baltimore

Since February, HEART has been operating in a parking lot across from the Edgewater Volunteer Fire Department.

"We have a vacant parking lot across the street from the firehouse, and it seemed to be a perfect fit for us to be a nonprofit helping another nonprofit," Edgewater Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Sweeney said.

HEART currently operates Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with Fridays reserved for emergency procedures. The nonprofit is looking for more veterinarians willing to volunteer their time on weekends so it can help even more families.

HEART also relies on donations to help offset the cost of providing lower-cost veterinary care.

"We don't want to turn you away," Lopez said. "But to offset the costs, we're always looking for donations."

Meanwhile, the Edgewater Volunteer Fire Department plans to keep providing HEART with a place to work.

"As long as we can provide a place for them, we'd like to have them," Sweeney said.

Puppy saved during emergency C-section

The mobile veterinary team has already helped nearly 1,300 animals this year, including the runt of a litter saved during an emergency C-section last week.

A mother dog went into distress after delivering two puppies on Aug. 3. HEART performed an emergency C-section in the fire department parking lot. Two puppies were stillborn, but the team was able to successfully deliver and save the smallest puppy, the runt of the litter.