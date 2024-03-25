Watch CBS News
MLB owners to vote Wednesday on Orioles sale to David Rubenstein

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Major League Baseball's owners are set to vote Wednesday on David Rubinstein's purchase of the Baltimore Orioles for $1.725 billion, according to The Athletic

The update comes after the death of longtime Oriole's owner Peter Angelos on Saturday.    

The sale of the team was approved by the Maryland Stadium Authority last week.  MLB owners must have a 75% approval vote before Rubinstein takes over.  

Rubinstein and his ownership group will have a 40% stake in the team if the deal is finalized.  

The rest of the team's ownership will remain with the Angelos family until a second acquisition, where Rubinstein will likely acquire a larger stake. 

First published on March 25, 2024 / 1:55 PM EDT

