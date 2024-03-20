Orioles sale to David Rubenstein approved by Maryland Stadium Authority

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Stadium Authority on Wednesday signed off on the sale of the Baltimore Orioles from the Angelos family to Baltimore native David Rubenstein.

The board, which oversees Camden Yards, approved the transfer of ownership to "Inner Harbor Sports LLC," Rubenstein's group.

The next hurdle is getting the sale approved by 75 percent of Major League Baseball owners. The MLB Ownership Committee approved the purchase earlier this month, but the full group hasn't voted yet on the deal.

Rubenstein is set to purchase the Orioles for $1.725 billion once the owners approve the sale.

According to the agreement, Rubenstein will become the "control person" of the Orioles, while the Angelos family will continue to be a major investor after the deal's close. John Angelos will work with Rubenstein as a senior advisor.

Rubenstein, 74, has a net worth of $4.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He made his fortune in private equity.

Along with Rubenstein, the new ownership group includes Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr., Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill, billionaire Michael Bloomberg, and former Baltimore Mayor Kurt Schmoke, who attended Baltimore's City College High School with Rubenstein.