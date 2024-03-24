Baltimore baseball community, lawmakers pay tribute to Orioles owner Peter Angelos

BALTIMORE - Baltimore and the baseball community are mourning the death of longtime owner Peter Angelos.

After years of declining health, the trial attorney who grew up in Baltimore and purchased the Orioles in 1993, died on Saturday, his family said in a statement.

Peter Angelos, because of his illness, gave up controlling responsibilities to his sons -- John and Louis Angelos. In 2020, John Angelos was given controlling rights to the Orioles.

On what could be days before the Angelos family officially sells the team to Baltimore-native David Rubenstein for more than $1.7 billion, Peter Angelos is being remembered for what he brought to Baltimore -- on and off the baseball diamond.

Former Baltimore players, fans, baseball officials and city leaders are paying their respects.

"Saddened to hear the loss of Peter Angelos," former Oriole Adam Jones said. "Mr. Angelos was an incredible man and we both shared a deep love for the city of Baltimore and the Orioles. Sending my condolences to the Angelos family during this difficult time. Rest in Power Mr. A."

"Peter was a significant influence in Baltimore for decades," former Orioles shortstop Cal Ripken Jr. said. "His impact on our region through his ownership of the Orioles and his many charitable contributions has been undeniable. Peter and I had a good relationship and following my retirement, his generosity towards our family's foundation and assistance in making the IronBirds an Orioles affiliate in our hometown were greatly appreciated. Laura and I have Georgia and the Angelos family in our thoughts today."

Peter Angelos, legal icon, O's owner passes. My sympathies to the Angelos family," former Orioles pitcher and current broadcaster Jim Palmer said. "Kept the O's in Baltimore. And did so much for so many, with little fanfare.Always treated so well by Mr A.. RIP."

Rest In Peace, Peter Angelos," Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown said. "Our thoughts are with the Angelos family and friends."

"I just learned of the passing of a true Baltimore icon," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said. "While I never met Peter Angelos, I know his legal, business, and sports legacy left a lasting mark on our state. I'm praying for his family and wishing him eternal rest."

"Peter Angelos was a true Baltimorean," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "His impact on Baltimore & Baltimoreans will live for generations. Thank you, Peter, for never giving up on and always believing in our city! Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Angelos family & @Orioles organization today."

"Peter was so good to me and my family," former Oriole Rick Dempsey said. "We had a very good relationship. I am sad to see him go with dementia like he did, but I am happy he is not suffering anymore. God Bless him. He was a very good man."

"I offer my deepest condolences to the Angelos family on the passing of Peter Angelos," Rubenstein said. "Peter made an indelible mark first in business and then in baseball. The city of Baltimore owes him a debt of gratitude for his stewardship of the Orioles across three decades and for positioning the team for great success."

"I want to start out by offering my condolences to the Angelos family," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "I know he meant a lot to a lot of people in the city of Baltimore community and baseball. I just want to offer my sincere condolences to the family."

"Peter Angelos started as a scrappy, up from the bootstraps lawyer who fought on behalf of workers & unions," Senator Chris Van Hollen said. "Best known as owner of the O's, I knew him as someone devoted to Baltimore who—even when he made it big—kept battling for the underdog. I'll miss his fighting Greek spirit."

"Peter Angelos loved Baltimore. He did so much to help our city - from the @Orioles to to the @BaltSymphony and so much more. My condolences to his family and loved ones. He leaves an immense legacy," Senator Ben Cardin said.

"Like many across Baltimore and across the sport of baseball I will miss the friendship and authentic personality of Peter Angelos.

U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume. "He was by all definitions "the real McCoy." He wore his never-ending love for Baltimore on his sleeve and his compassion for the less fortunate in his heart. Peter never sought credit or the spotlight for what he did to help others and never failed to speak out when he saw injustice. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Angelos, John and Lou. #RestInPeace #PeterAngelos #Baltimore #Orioles"

Angelos was a renowned attorney here in Baltimore before he led a group of investors that purchased the Orioles for $173 million in 1993.

He grew up in Baltimore and attended Patterson Park High School before earning his bachelor's and law degrees from the University of Baltimore.

Angelos was an actively involved owner for many years, leading the O's through difficult times like the players' strike in 1994 and 1995.

He is also known for increasing the teams payroll and bringing on big-name free agents.

The Orioles have made six postseason appearances since Angelos purchased the team in 1993.

