Missing swimmer from Howard County found dead on Delaware beach

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man who was reported missing after swimming in Rehoboth Beach, Deleware, was found dead Monday, according to police.

Officials said Sunday that 31-year-old Richard Boating of Savage, Maryland had last been seen in the ocean surf off the beach in the area of Rehoboth Avenue on Sunday around 5:45 p.m.

After multiple 911 calls, Rehboth Beach Police began a search and rescue effort for the man.

Just before 6 a.m. Monday morning, authorities said they found Boating dead on the beach, in the North Shores community near Ocean Drive and Fairview Road.

Police said a death investigation is being conducted, but foul play is not suspected at this time.