MISSING BOY: Police ask public to help locate 11-year-old child

BALTIMORE-- Detectives need your help locating 11-year-old Kamari Johnson, police say.

Kamari was last seen on November 24, 2022, in the 4700 block of Ivanhoe Avenue at approximately 7:25 p.m.

Kamari Johnson is 4'9" tall and weighs approximately 100 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hooded sweat shirt, black sweat pants, and gray Fila sneakers, according to a release.

Anyone who has seen and or knows of Kamari Johnson's whereabouts is urged to call Missing Persons detectives at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.