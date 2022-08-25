Watch CBS News
Missing 80-year-old Baltimore man last seen Tuesday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are asking for public assistance in finding Willie Evans, an 80-year-old man last seen Tuesday. 

Evans allegedly walked from his Northeast Baltimore home the 1900 block of Burnwood Road and hasn't been seen or heard from since. He was reported missing at 8 a.m. Tuesday. 

Willie Evans, 80 BPD

Evans is 5'11", weighs 185 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black and white t-shirt, blue jeans, beige flip flops and a black leather baseball cap, police said. 

Anyone who has seen evans or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police at 410-396-2444 or simply dial 911.

August 25, 2022

