Minor killed in Overlea shooting, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile was shot and killed Sunday night in Overlea, Baltimore County Police said. 

Officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to Belair Road at Rossville Boulevard for a reported shooting where they found the boy, whose age was not disclosed, suffering from a gunshot wound, 

The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020. Information may also be provided through iWATCH.

First published on April 24, 2023 / 5:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

