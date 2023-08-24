Watch CBS News
Minor injured after reported shooting at Towson High School, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A minor arrived at the hospital after police responded to a shooting Wednesday night at Towson High School, Baltimore County Police say.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a shooting at the high school where police shut down the entrance. 

A student told WJZ that his sisters were played Pickleball when they heard a loud bang and saw a van.

The condition of the minor was not made available.

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on August 23, 2023 / 10:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

