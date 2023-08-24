Minor injured after reported shooting at Towson High School, police say

BALTIMORE - A minor arrived at the hospital after police responded to a shooting Wednesday night at Towson High School, Baltimore County Police say.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a shooting at the high school where police shut down the entrance.

A student told WJZ that his sisters were played Pickleball when they heard a loud bang and saw a van.

Please have shut down the entrance to Towson high school after officers received reports of a shooting. They say a juvenile walked into a local hospital w/ a gunshot wound. One student tells me his sisters were playing pickelball when they heard a loud bang& saw a van @wjz pic.twitter.com/Lg82IiwXuo — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) August 24, 2023

The condition of the minor was not made available.