Middle school student found with stun gun in Charles County

BALTIMORE — A 12-year-old student at Smallwood Middle School in Charles County brought a stun gun to school, the Charles County Sherrif's office said Wednesday.

The student showed the stun-gun to a group of students in the cafeteria at lunchtime, and activated it underneath the table. The device made contact with another student, but no one was injured.

The incident was reported to school staff, who retrieved the device. The school resource officer is conducting a follow-up investigation and consulting with the Charles County State's Attorney's Office regarding possible charges.