Watch CBS News
Local News

Middle school student found with stun gun in Charles County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — A 12-year-old student at Smallwood Middle School in Charles County brought a stun gun to school, the Charles County Sherrif's office said Wednesday.  

The student showed the stun-gun to a group of students in the cafeteria at lunchtime, and activated it underneath the table.  The device made contact with another student, but no one was injured.

The incident was reported to school staff, who retrieved the device.  The school resource officer is conducting a follow-up investigation and consulting with the Charles County State's Attorney's Office regarding possible charges.   

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 3:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.