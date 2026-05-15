After the family and their attorney requested unedited footage of the police shooting that left Isaiah Kirby of Owings Mills dead, officials in Michigan released the videos Friday.

Kirby, 21, was studying zoology at Michigan State University with his heart set on becoming a herpetologist, his family said. Kirby was fatally shot by East Lansing Police Department officers a little over a week before his graduation.

This story by Darreonna Davis and Sara Ruberg continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Michigan police release bodycam footage showing what led to fatal shooting of Owings Mills man