Miami Dolphins signing Odell Beckham Jr. to 1-year, $8.25 million deal: sources

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts as he warms up prior to an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Michael Owens/Getty Images

MIAMI GARDENS — It's official: OBJ is coming to South Florida.

The Miami Dolphins are signing Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal worth up to $8.25 million, CBS Sports and CBS News Miami's Mike Cugno confirmed through sources.

According to CBS Sports, Beckham's deal is reportedly less than what he was offered by other teams on the open market after having been released by the Baltimore Ravens back in March. The veteran baller and All-Pro wide receiver opted for Miami because of the fit.

During his release, Beckham had visited the Dolphins earlier in the offseason and was reportedly given an offer, but the two sides did not immediately come to terms at the time.

With the NFL Draft behind them and not expecting to make any substantial moves at the position, it could've open the door for Beckham to jump in, CBS Sports reported.

The 31-year-old player now joins the Fins receiver squad that is filled with other talented individuals like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Beckham will not slot in as the No. 3 pass-catching option for Tua Tagovailoa behind that duo. Speaking of Hill, the star receiver appears to be a key reason why Beckham ultimately decided to sign with the Dolphins as he had been actively recruiting him on social media, according to CBS Sports.

Beckham entered the NFL Draft in 2014 and was the 12th overall pick of the New York Giants out of LSU. At New York, Beckham established himself as one of the league's top receivers with three straight seasons of at least 1,300 yards to begin his career. Recently, he was on board with the Los Angeles Rams for their championship run to Super Bowl LVI; however, Beckham suffered a torn ACL, forcing him to miss the entire 2022 campaign. While at the Ravens last season, he caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games played.