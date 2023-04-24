Watch CBS News
Metro Subway stations to close temporarily for communications system upgrade

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE — All stations on the Metro Subway system will close temporarily this weekend for a communications system upgrade, the Maryland Department of Transportation announced Monday.  

Metro Subway stations will close at 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, May 8.  

MTA said the new train communications system will provide riders with an enhanced transit experience by allowing more accurate control of train movement on the Metro Subway system.  

Crews will be conducting surveys of the train tunnels, and testing new hardware responsible for controlling train movements in and out of the rail yard.  The work is part of a larger Metro Subway system upgrade that will eventually include new rail cars. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on April 24, 2023 / 2:05 PM

First published on April 24, 2023 / 2:05 PM

