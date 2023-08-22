Metro Crime Stoppers offers up to $8K reward for tips in deadly Canton shooting

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering an $8,000 reward for information that helps investigators find the person or people who killed 57-year-old Darrell Benner.

Benner was shot and killed on August 18 in the 1000 block of South Curley Street, less than a block away from Canton's popular O'Donnell Square Park

He had been helping his nephew who had just been carjacked in Baltimore's Canton neighborhood.

That nephew, Jeffrey Tyree, described the terrifying moments to WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

"They stopped me and waved the gun in my face and just told me to give them everything I had," Tyree said. "I gave them my car keys. I gave them my phone, my wallet. I'm a father. My kids are more important than a $30,000 car or a $1,400 phone. That doesn't matter to me. I'll get that stuff back."

Tyree said his uncle came out with a BB gun to help when the suspects, who were wearing masks, shot him.

Benner's widow said they had been married for 34 years.

"I was in the middle of going to bed. All I heard was pop," Victoria Benner said. "I didn't know he was getting robbed or there were people at the corner getting robbed. I didn't even know my husband came back for the BB gun."

Tyree said the suspects fled in a black Hyundai Elantra, and they had robbed several other people in the same block.

Now, Benner's family wants justice.

"All I want is justice for his murder," Victoria Benner said. "It was a senseless act. All he had was a stupid BB gun, and you shot at him four times. Just turn yourself in. Do the right thing. Let me try to get on with my life without my husband. That's all I want."

"We are continuously seeing the same people involved in carjackings to only find out that we've arrested them a day ago, six days ago, a month ago, two months ago," Mayor Brandon Scoot told WJZ. "This is what happens when that cycle is allowed to happen."

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should submit a tip to 1-866-7LOCKUP.

If one of those tips leads to an arrest and charges filed against Benner's killer, then the tipster will be eligible for a reward of up to $8,000, according to authorities.