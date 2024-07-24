Mervo High teacher indicted on charges of sexually assaulting underage girl

BALTIMORE - Lewis Laury, a teacher and law student accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl in Baltimore County, was indicted by a grand jury on 24 charges.

Laury, a teacher at Mervo High School in Baltimore, has been charged with second-degree rape and sexual offense in the third degree, among other offenses, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.

He was arrested in early July more than a week after a 12-year-old girl was reported missing by her family.

Police said the crimes happened in Laury's apartment in Baltimore County. The two lived in the same apartment complex, according to court documents obtained by WJZ.

Laury's number was found on the phone of the girl's friend, according to court documents obtained by WJZ.

After tracing the phone number to Laury, police found out he lived in the same apartment complex as the child. The state prosecutor said the two met on a playground in the neighborhood and the girl claimed to be 22 years old.

The girl was eventually found in Laury's apartment, according to charging documents, and while in the hospital she told police she had sex with Laury numerous times over a span of three days.

When police arrested and interviewed Laury, the state prosecutor said Laury didn't remember if he had done anything with the girl.

He is awaiting trial in the Baltimore County Detention Center.