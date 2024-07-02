Baltimore teacher lived in same apartment complex as 12-year-old he's accused of raping, documents show

BALTIMORE -- A Mervo High School teacher accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl was denied bail.

Lewis Laury, 24, was charged with second-degree rape and sexual offense in the third degree.

Laury works for Baltimore City Public Schools, but police say the crimes happened in his apartment in Baltimore County. The two lived in the same apartment complex, according to court documents obtained by WJZ.

Despite Laury having no criminal history before these charges, the judge said she is concerned by the details of the case.

Laury, who is also a law school student, according to his public defender, is an accused rapist of an underage girl.

The girl's family reported her missing on June 21 and she was found a week later in Laury's apartment.

Laury's number was found on the phone of the girl's friend, according to court documents obtained by WJZ.

After tracing the phone number to Laury, police found out he lived in the same apartment complex as the child. The state prosecutor said the two met on a playground in the neighborhood and the girl claimed to be 22 years old.

The girl was eventually found in Laury's apartment, according to charging documents, and while in the hospital she told police she had sex with Laury numerous times over a span of three days.

When police arrested and interviewed Laury, the state prosecutor said Laury didn't remember if he had done anything with the girl.

During his bail hearing, a public defender said Laury would live in a different home than his apartment if released to stay away from the girl.

However, Laury was still ordered to be held without bail.

Laury could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Laury is due back in court July 26 for a preliminary hearing, according to online court records.

Mervo's principal sent a letter to families.

"I can assure you that our Mervo team and City Schools take this matter seriously," the principal said. "City Schools' Human Capital Office is aware of the arrest and will take appropriate action."