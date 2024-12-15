Baltimore private school launches campaign to expand scholarships, renovate campus

Mercy High asks community to help in school fundraising campaign

BALTIMORE -- Mercy High School in Baltimore is launching a historic campaign to expand scholarships and tuition assistance, improve faculty recruitment, and fund campus renovations.

As Mercy High School celebrates 64 years in the community, a multi-million dollar campaign called the "Spirit of Mercy: Advancing the Legacy of the Sisters of Mercy," is raising money to continue educational excellence.

Mercy High School is a private, Catholic, college preparatory school for young women of diverse backgrounds.

"Being at Mercy really grew me into the leader that I've always wanted to be and knew I could be," said senior Finley McGincy.

"Our students go on to lead, serve and leave the world a better place," said Mercy President Mary Beth Lennon.

This campaign has already bolstered $5 million in donations, aiding in new library and dining hall spaces.

"It's important that their flagship school is on the cutting edge in terms of programming, scholarships, and to prepare our students for achievement," Lennon said.

Mercy High School is calling on the community to help meet its fundraising goal of $10 million.

"Investing in Mercy is investing in us and opportunities for us later in life," McGincy said.

