Meet the Rat Shack, Where Tiny Rats Are Creating Big Community Connection

Baltimore has a bit of a love-hate relationship with rats.... But in one federal hill neighborhood, they're the very reason people are stopping by.

Meg Murray's hobby of needle-felting rats turned into something much bigger, a tiny neighborhood attraction where anyone can stop by and adopt one.

After making more needle-felted rats than she knew what to do with, inspiration struck when she found an old medicine cabinet at a local vintage store. That cabinet would become the Rat Shack.

She wanted to do something fun for people in the community to connect- and connect, they did.

It has gone beyond the neighborhood, going viral on social media... Bringing curious visitors from across the region to collect one of Meg's handmade creations.

While we were there, the Rat Shack stayed busy, with person after person stopping by to give one of the furry little creatures a new home.

The adoption process couldn't be simpler: pick a rat and give it a new home. The challenge is getting there before someone else does. Murray puts out about 8 rats and day- and they don't stick around long.

But those lucky enough to snag one can give their rat a home wherever they choose. One adopter told us hers is headed straight to the trinket shelf.

No matter what you choose to do with your furry friend, Murray says this is just the beginning. What she's really creating is a place where neighbors and strangers can connect.

She says it's critical. "I think we need each other now more than we ever have. I really encourage people to get out there and talk to their neighbors and make some friends."