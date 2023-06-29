Medical official explains long-term impact caused by smoky air from Canada wildfires

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Department of Health and Department of the Environment is urging Marylanders Thursday to take precautions as unhealthy air conditions continue to spread across the state and region.

The smoke and fine particles produced from the Canada wildfires could have a long-term impact on your health.

A medical professional told WJZ the small particles and fine ash from these wildfires can get into the deep parts of your lungs and that could cause respiratory issues.

As the haze lingers, Maryland has a Code Red Air Quality, which means unhealthy air for everyone.

"It can cause upper respiratory infections," said Katrina Roux-Bernstein, at the University of Maryland Baltimore-Washington Medical Group. "What we saw in that first cloud, that came across, people had delayed onset of symptoms. They started coming into the emergency department, into the hospital and into my clinic with delayed onset of symptoms. They had that inhalation, kind of triggered some symptoms, but turned into long-term infections."

Marylanders can feel the difference in the air quality.

"It's just an irritation," Baltimore resident David Knight said. "Almost like a heavy pollen count, but knowing it's not pollen, it's from the Canadian fires, is a little concerning."

According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, there are currently almost 500 fires burning in Canada and more than half of them are "out of control."

The smoke from those fires has made its way back into Maryland.

The Maryland Department of Health and Department of the Environment recommend wearing masks to reduce the particles that you breathe.

"The N95 or the K95 is going to be your best option versus the surgical mask, but anything is better than nothing," said Roux-Bernstein.

If you have respiratory issues, doctors say you should get treated so that it doesn't get worse.

Roux-Bernstein said some symptoms you should be aware of are coughing spells that don't go away when air quality improves, increase in mucus production or wheezing.