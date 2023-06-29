First Alert Forecast: Canada wildfires trigger Code Red air quality alert

BALTIMORE -- Code Red air quality Thursday due to high smoke particle concentration from Canadian wildfire smoke.

Canadian wildfire smoke has arrived courtesy of upper level winds and will be a problem through Friday evening.

The Code Red alert is now expected to stay thick and heavy through the evening, but is expected to improve to Code Orange Friday with southerly winds.



Air quality will be unhealthy for everyone. If spending time outdoors, it is recommended you wear a KN95 mask and wear eye protection. The worst air quality looks to take place for several hours Thursday morning.

New forecasts keep CODE RED here into evening hours. Earlier thoughts of it being just mainly morning have changed. Wear KN95 mask and eye protection all afternoon if you will be outside for more than just a few minutes https://t.co/VRTVJJWUcV — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) June 29, 2023

Smoke aside, we are nice and quiet with dry weather expected through Friday morning. We'll see a nice break from the severe thunderstorms that we received Monday and Tuesday.

While we're dry and less muggy, we aren't problem free. Visibility will remain poor Thursday - drive extra carefully to get to your destination.

Temperatures are in the 80s for highs.

Tonight, lows dip down into the 60s under mostly clear skies.

We will see rain pick back up just in time for holiday travel and the extended weekend.