Map: Track the air quality across Maryland as wildfire smoke wafts in

BALTIMORE -- All of Maryland is under a Code Orange Air Quality Alert as wildfire smoke originating from Canada wafts into the region.

Vulnerable groups such as people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should avoid strenuous outdoor activities under the alert.

Air quality alerts are also posted for the entire states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Delaware as well as portions of Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Virginia.

There are currently almost 500 fires burning in Canada, and more than half of them are "out of control," according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

More than 19 million acres have been charred by wildfires in Canada so far in 2023 — about three times as much as an average full year.

Use this Air Quality Index tool to see how air where you live might be affected. The map will be updated every 30 minutes with new data.

The Air Quality Index rates the level of air pollution from 0 to 500. Green (0-50) is good. Maroon (301 or higher) is hazardous.

As of Wednesday morning, the Baltimore area has an AQ of 78, which is considered moderate. When the smoke was at its worst in the area weeks ago, the AQI was more than 350, which is considered "hazardous."

The Environmental Protection Agency uses the AQI for five major air pollutants regulated by the Clean Air Act, which include ground-level ozone, particle pollution (also known as particulate matter, including PM2.5 and PM10), carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide.