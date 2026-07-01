Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland helps vulnerable neighbors during dangerous heat wave

Keeping the most vulnerable neighbors safe during the heat wave is a priority for Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland.

The brutal heat wave is affecting everyone across the region, but the extreme heat and humidity are even more challenging for vulnerable neighbors. Seniors, especially those who are homebound, are at higher risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and exhaustion.

Meals on Wheels is handing out extra water and providing neighbors with hydrating meals to help prevent heat-related illnesses during the heat wave. Volunteers are also doing quick wellness checks during their visits to make sure their homes are ready to go with working air conditioning or fans, and that they are surviving the heat.

"Especially when it's hot outside, it's so important for them to receive meals," said Julie Hershman from Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland. "We don't want to be reactive. We want to be proactive to make sure that you know our clients have all the information that they can to stay hydrated through this because we want to prevent people from having to go to the doctor or hospital."

Resources provided by Meals on Wheels

This week, temperatures will climb into the triple digits, but could feel as hot as 110 degrees.

A heat wave like this impacts all of us, but especially our most vulnerable neighbors like young children, seniors, and people with underlying health conditions.

Meals on Wheels provides meals and extra water to homebound neighbors. The meals include milk, juice, and fruit. Volunteers are also checking on vulnerable neighbors in the scorching heat.

"We always want to make sure that they're alert and that they're not showing signs of heat exhaustion," said Kristopher Kozlowski, a volunteer with Meals on Wheels. "Just notice the environment inside, making sure that their air is working or that they are feeling comfortable for the day."

Checking on your neighbors

Doctors say it's important to check on the most vulnerable, including young children, seniors, and those with underlying health risks because the heat can be even more dangerous for them.

"That might make not only recognition and our own body's response to these conditions quite difficult, but they might also have us on medications that can either disorient us or dehydrate us, and kind of further worsen the condition," said Dr. Cheyenne Falat, the Assistant Medical Director of the Adult Emergency Department at the University of Maryland Medical Center and an Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

During this heat wave, it's especially important to check on neighbors in your area, especially those who may have a tough time getting around to make sure they are feeling good and prepared to beat the heat.

In Baltimore City, people can also call 311 to report specific concerns about vulnerable neighbors on code red extreme heat alert days.